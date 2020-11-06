Titusville residents came out in force to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday as election officials reported higher voter turnout at the polls for this year’s presidential election than in 2016.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, the number of ballots cast at Titusville’s Second Ward, Second District polling place at Titusville Alliance Church had surpassed 375, according to precinct judge of elections Kathy Licht. The poll worker of over 10 years said she has never seen the vote count reach 300 before.
“The turnout has been huge,” said Licht. “Turnout has never been this high before.”
Ginger McCann, judge of elections for Titusville’s 3rd Ward precinct at First Presbyterian Church, echoed a similar sentiment as she said turnout at her polling place was “great” with 92 votes around 5:15 p.m. last night – almost twice as many votes cast than usual for that time.
Poll worker Patty McGuire of Titusville’s First Ward, First District, also located at First Presbyterian Church, reported that her district cast 240 votes around the same time. In other elections, the number of ballots cast at the precinct usually do not reach 200, McGuire said.
Below are the unofficial results for in-person voting at area precincts that were available at press time Tuesday. Official results and results for mail-in and absentee ballots will be released in the coming days by the county voter services offices.
Titusville results
Unofficial results in the Titusville Second Ward Second District as well as the Third Ward, Fourth Ward and Fifth Ward showed a roughly 50% voter turnout for in-person voting among the precincts on Tuesday.
Republican candidates held strong leads in all races on the ballot for three of the Titusville precincts. President Donald Trump, Attorney General candidate Heather Heidelbaugh, Auditor General candidate Timothy Defoor, and State Treasurer candidate Stacy Garrity held a majority of the vote over their opponents in the First Ward First District, First Ward Second District and Third Ward.
Representative Mike Kelly of the 16th U.S. Congressional District and 65th House District Representative Kathy Rapp, both Republicans, also held strong leads in their respective races in the three precincts.
Eastern Crawford County results
The votes for Republican candidates were strong in several eastern Crawford County precincts, unofficial election results from Tuesday showed. Trump (985 votes, 81.2%), Heidelbaugh (914 votes, 75.3%), Defoor (941, 77.5%) and Garrity (929 votes, 76.5%) led their respective races among the 1,213 in-person voters of Hydetown, Randolph Township and Steuben Township.
In the race for Representative in the 16th U.S. Congressional District, Republican incumbent Kelly earned 858 votes (70.7%) over his Democratic opponent, Kristy Gnibus, who earned 201 (16.5%) of the 1,213 votes in the three precincts.
Pennsylvania 6th House District Representative Brad Roae, a Republican, earned 561 of the 673 votes (83.3%) cast in Randoph Township. His Democratic opponent, Matt Ferrence, earned 106 (15.7%) of the votes.
In Hydetown and Steuben Township, 65th House District Representative Rapp, who ran unopposed, earned 495 (91.6%) of the 540 ballots cast in the two precincts. Three write-in ballots were cast in Hydetown and six write-in ballots were cast in Steuben Township.
Similar to other precincts in the area, Randolph and Steuben Township election officials reported high voter turnouts of 62.43% and 63.78%, respectively, and said that the first-time voters who came to the precinct Tuesday came from a wide range of age demographics. Hydetown also had a high voter turnout of 61.94%.
Northern Venango County results
Unofficial results Tuesday showed that ballot totals for in-person voting in northern Venango County were similar to that of the Titusville and eastern Crawford County area. Republicans held strong leads in the townships of Allegheny, Cherrytree, Cornplanter, Jackson, Oilcreek and Plum as well as the boroughs of Cooperstown and Pleasantville.
Congressman Glenn Thompson, a Republican, earned a strong majority in the race for his seat in the 15th U.S. Congressional District with 3,023 of the 3,571 votes (84.6%) cast among the eight precincts. Democratic opponent Robert Williams earned 517 votes (14.4%).
State Senator Scott Hutchinson also earned a strong majority in the race for his seat in the 21st Senate District of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The Republican earned 3,082 of the 3,571 votes (86.3%) cast among the eight precincts. His Democratic opponent, Shelbie Stromyer, earned 448 votes (12.5%) in the area.
In the race for 64th District Representative in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, incumbent R. Lee James, a Republican, earned 3,105 of the 3,571 votes (86.9%) cast among the eight precincts, while his Green Party opponent Michael Badges-Canning earned 400 (11.2%) of the votes.
Trump held the lead in the Presidential race by earning the votes of 2,984 of the 3,571 votes (83.5%) cast among the eight precincts. Democratic candidate Joe Biden earned 539 votes (15.1%) and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen earned 28 votes (0.7%).
In the Attorney General race, Heidelbaugh earned 2,775 of the 3,571 votes (77.7%) cast among the eight precincts. Incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro earned 653 votes (18.2%), while Libertarian Daniel Wassmer earned 51 (1.4%) and Green Party candidate Richard Weiss earned 35 (0.9%) of the votes.
Defoor earned 2,894 of the 3,571 votes (81%) cast among the eight precincts in the Auditor General’s race, beating out incumbent Democrat Nina Ahmad, who earned 460 (12.8%) votes. Libertarian Jennifer Moore earned 122 (3.4%) and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison earned 29 (0.8%) of the votes.
State Treasurer candidate Garrity earned 2,859 of the 3,571 votes (80%) cast among the eight precincts over incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella, who earned 543 (15.2%) votes. Libertarian Joe Soloski earned 70 (1.9%) and Green Party candidate Timothy Runkle earned 30 (0.8%) of the votes in the race.
