In accordance with state efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, Benson Memorial Library in Titusville will be closed from March 14 through March 29.
Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Glenn Miller suggested libraries follow guidance from Governor Tom Wolf's closing of all state schools on Friday:
“Since many public libraries are open on weekends, and to achieve the maximum in public safety, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries instructs libraries to close for routine, public library services beginning on Saturday, March 14 and remain closed through Sunday, March 29, a period in alignment with school closures," Miller said.
Benson Memorial Library is following the directive by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and CCFLS by closing public operations for this period of time. In the meantime, patrons can access e-books on Overdrive and audiobooks on Libby. In addition, all materials due during that two-week period can be returned once the libray opens again and those fines will be waived.
For more information or questions, please email Benson Memorial Library Executive Director Jessica Hilburn at jessica.hilburn@ccfls.org or visit the website at benson.ccfls.org.
