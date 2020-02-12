The Greater Titusville Development Foundation (GTDF) has announced the seventh round of the Downtown Titusville Façade Improvement Project. The program has had success since its inception in 2015. Because of generous donations and involved building owners, GTDF has been able to grant $145,000 to Titusville downtown.
Applications will be accepted until noon on April 3. Applications and guidelines can be found at titusvillefoundation.org under the Façade Program. Applications are also available in their office at 110 W. Spring St., Suite 200 in the Towne Square building. There have been some changes to the requirements and to the application. Those with questions can call (814) 827-4756, or email grants@titusvillefoundation.org.
The GTDF created a Façade Improvement Project for downtown Titusville to enhance attractiveness of property and commercial buildings as part of the city's revitalization. A downtown’s image and the character of its buildings, created through the arrangement of form and type of detail, are products of the time it was built. New construction, additions and building façade rehabilitation should complement these original features. The grant project was developed to stimulate private investment in properties, foster an attractive environment and preserve the attractive character of downtown Titusville.
