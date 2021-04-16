MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Fair Board made some difficult decisions during its Thursday night meeting, including a motion to close the grandstand and not have any contracted performers or rides.
This came as the fair board held a discussion of what they could feasibly hold, while also staying financially responsible.
The fair will also receive help from the Crawford County Commissioners who offered services to facilitate the best fair possible for 2021.
Fair Board President Dean Maynard told the board that the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs (PSACF) and the Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association had passed down guidelines on how fairs can be operated this year. Maynard said that when looking at the guidelines — the Pa. Fair Industry Reopening Plan — it seemed clear to him that it calls for “a greatly reduced fair.”
The motion to have the reduced fair passed 7-2. Many who voted yes, including Ryan Smith, expressed that voting to limit the fair was tough. However, due to the current situation and information available, the decision had to be made.
Other board members echoed his sentiments. Board member LeRoy Stearns, who introduced the motion, said that “safety is number one.”
Among the guidelines are mandatory operational requirements and best management practices. During a discussion with both the county commissioners and the fair’s insurance company, it was decided that the fair board would have to follow the guidelines. The mandatory operational requirements include capacity limits, masks and social distancing.
Much of the discussion during Thursday’s meeting was focused on allowing the Crawford County Fair to continue for years to come.
As Maynard put it, “this is a decision bigger than just this year.” Ultimately, the board decided that it would be in the best interest to hold a reduced fair. The decisions came down to finances and potential legal issues.
To maintainn the guidelines of the Pa. Fair Industry Reopening Plan, the Crawford County Fair would have to allow families to social distance in the grandstands. For the grandstand, that could limit the amount of tickets sold to under 1,000.
The board agreed that with that many tickets allowed, there is no way to recoup the money ot would spend on the acts. In light of the financial issues, all contracted grandstand performances were canceled.
Another distinct aspect of the fair is the rides. Currently the fair has a contract to pay $130,000 per year for rides. During a normal year, the fair may recoup half of the money spent on rides back in ride passes.
With a reduced fair there will be fewer guests, which leads to less revenue from the rides. Looking at potential losses of around $100,000, the board decided to add rides to the list of canceled attractions.
“The packet shoots rides down,” said Maynard speaking about the PSACF regulations.
The list of events that will not be a part of the fair this year include three contracts with Variety Attractions, Powers and Thomas, Zebrini Family Circus, Axe Women of Maine, Madmar Wrestling, Keystone Cut, Full Pull, Demo Derby and the KOI Drag Racing.
Some board members discussed canceling some contracts while honoring others. However, it was said doing this could allow for legal action to be taken against the fair by companies whose contacts had been canceled. It was decided that it would be best to cancel all entertainment contracts.
With no concerts at the grandstands and no rides, there was discussion about how the fair would attract guests.
“How are you going to charge a gate fee with no rides?” asked fair board member Kathy Klink.
The reduced fair will still have all the vendors and exhibitors. As they are not under contract, they will make decisions on whether to attend or not on their own.
To help facilitate more guests and vendors, the Crawford County Commissioners offered to pay the vendor fee for all local food vendors. They defined “local” as anyone in Crawford County or the surrounding counties.
The county also has a “stockpile” of COVID-19 resources. According to Commissioner Henry, the county is committed to handling all the COVID-19 mitigation regulations needed to put on the fair. This includes masks, hand sanitizing equipment and more.
While fair board members and those in attendance frequently took the conversation “into the weeds,” according to Maynard, going over specific details, he added that as of right now, the only concrete decisions are to reduce the fair as stated in the motion.
“The committees have a lot of work to do,” he said. Decisions on how each facet of the fair, like the horse barns and craft shows, will have to be made by the respective committees.
While those in attendance, and those on the board, were disappointed to limit what kind of fair they could have, one idea resonated with all in attendance. That idea was that no matter what it looks like, as Maynard put it, “we need to do our best to have a fair this year.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
