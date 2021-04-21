Crawford County will hold a severe weather tornado warning exercise on Thursday, April 22 at 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service will send a test message over NOAA Weather Alert radios and fire sirens will sound.
Schools, day care, elder care facilities, health care, county and municipal public safety agencies are encouraged to test emergency plans.
