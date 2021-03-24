By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Titusville YWCA is introducing a new twist to a classic activity for Easter this year.
Egging houses, when troublemakers throw raw or rotten eggs at the house of someone they don’t care for, is being transformed into “a little fundraiser” benefiting the YWCA and its many programs.
Instead of eggs that will leave quite the mark and smell, the YWCA is searching for households that want the group to come and hide plastic Easter eggs filled with candy all over their yard. The eggs will be hidden just in time for children to find when they wake up on Easter morning.
This is the first year the organization will “egg” houses in the Titusville area, as far as 10 miles from town. However, the idea itself doesn’t originate in this area.
Ashleigh English, director of the YWCA, said one of the YWCA’s board members saw this being done in another community and “wanted to bring it here to Titusville.”
English said her organization, like many others, had to “think outside the box” to host events and fundraisers like this. The event was born out of restrictions that have limited the YWCA which hasn’t been able to bring big groups together.
In a typical year, English’s time would be spent setting up a pancake meal for families to attend, but she said that just can’t be done safely right now. The pancake meal, like so many other fundraisers, had to be canceled for safety concerns. “We are just anxious to do things again,” she said.
Not only does the event help the YWCA with fundraising, it can also help out area parents.
English remembers when her children were little. Around the holidays there is just so much to do and so little time to do it. “This is one less thing for parents to worry about,” she said. “Help out our organization, have some fun and let us give you a break.”
Not only will the YWCA take care of hiding the eggs, they will also help you grow a sugary treat.
Those who want lollipops to sprout up in their yard can let the YWCA know and then bury five jelly bean seeds in their lawns.
In a scene remiscent of bean seeds sprouting a giant beanstalk, lawns around the area may sprout something also.
The next day, lollipop sprouts may be growing in those spots.
For those interested, the YWCA will be accepting willing houses until Friday, April 2 at noon. They can be contacted by instant message on Facebook or emailed at director@ywcatitusville.org.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
