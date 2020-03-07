Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson announced McKean County will receive an $11,926,000 Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant.
“Reliable infrastructure is necessary to continue safely moving freight throughout our region,”Thompson said. “This investment will better connect freight service, greatly improve safety, and bolster our capacity for increased commerce in Northwestern Pennsylvania. This grant is a real victory and I commend the McKean County Commissioners and Economic Development Organization for their persistence with this project.”
Specifically, the funds will be used for the McKean, Venango, and Crawford Counties’ Freight Rail Capacity and Safety Enhancement Project to improve rail service in rural communities.
The announcement from Thompson represents a transformational economic development opportunity for McKean, Venango and Crawford counties, according to Director of Economic Development of McKean County Sherri Geary. “The positive impact on our environment and our roadways will be realized by a reduction in truck traffic.”
Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grants, or CRISI grants, fund projects that improve the safety, efficiency and reliability of passenger and freight rail. To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements, visit the Department of Transportation website.
