The National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Erie and Crawford counties, including the cities of Erie, Meadville and Titusville from 1 a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches is predicated. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are possible for the Erie Lakeshore with gusts of 30 to 35 mph for Crawford County.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Timing for the heaviest snowfall will be early Friday morning into the early afternoon hours, which may cause hazardous travel conditions across the areas.
Motorists who must travel should slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.
Visit 511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.
