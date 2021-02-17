By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Those who frequent downtown Titusville have seen significant construction in the space that formerly housed Family Video on West Spring Street.
City Code Enforcement/Building Inspector Skip Welling said as Dollar General has had its signage permit approved by the city, stickers with the company logo have started to cover the windows of the building.
According to the building permit from Construction Code Inspectors Inc., the city’s contractor that does commercial and industrial permits, Dollar General has authorization for “internal renovations.” The permit also authorizes Dollar General for building, fire protection, plumbing, demolition and electrical work.
Welling told The Herald that as Dollar General is in compliance with zoning, unless unseen problems arise, he expects the new Dollar General to open “soon.”
The new site still has to be inspected by the city’s contractor.
The Herald reached out to Dollar General for comment, at time of publication no response had been received.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.