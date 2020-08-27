MEADVILLE — As of Wednesday, voters registered at Titusville’s seven polling precincts should expect to return to their normal locations for the upcoming general election in November, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said following Wednesday’s commissioners meeting.
Soff, who is also the chairman of the county election board, said the precautionary measure to move all of Titusville’s precincts to Titusville Middle School for the primary election will likely not be repeated on Nov. 3, as the board believes there will be an adequate number of poll workers to cover all the precincts.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a poll worker can contact Soff or Rebecca Little, the county director of elections and voter services, he said.
The polling locations that were consolidated for the primary election included the 1st Ward, 1st District and 3rd Ward, located at the First Presbyterian Church; the 1st Ward and 2nd District, located at Henne Auditorium of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville; the 2nd Ward and 1st District, located at the Titusville Police Station; the 2nd Ward, 2nd District and 5th Ward, located at the Titusville Alliance Church; and the 4th Ward, located at the Billie Brown Building.
In other business of their meeting, the commissioners appointed four ad-hoc members – Nicole Varee, Joe Hassinger, Bill Rowland and Bill Winters – to the recently-founded Fairgrounds Advisory Committee.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said the four ad-hoc members will bring their knowledge of different aspects of the fairgrounds to the committee and will join five other members, including himself, Chief Clerk Gina Chatfield and County Maintenance Director Mark Phelan.
The commissioners also approved the installation of $14,285 worth of security cameras by Canadohta Security at the fairgrounds, which Weiderspahn called a “good addition” to the property.
Per the request of Crawford County Correctional Facility Warden Jack Greenfield, the commissioners approved the replacement of the facility’s current security system, which Greenfield called “outdated and failing,” at a cost of $289,528.
The commissioners also approved Greenfield’s request to convert the CCCF Annex to a training facility that can be used by the jail and other county departments. Weiderspahn said the annex has not been formally used in years, although it is in relatively good shape structure-wise.
The next work session of the Crawford County commissioners will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the Assembly Room of the county courthouse in Meadville. The courthouse will also be closed on Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
