A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Erie and Crawford counties today until 9 p.m.
This hazardous weather outlook is for Lake Erie, north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across the area through this evening. Strong gusty winds and possibly damaging winds will be the primary threat.
