A new scholarship will help to support the education of young people seeking careers in the tool, die and manufacturing industries.
The Cecil Stevenson Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating senior from a Crawford County high school who plans on furthering their education in a manufacturing-related field, such as mechanical, electrical, technical and precision engineering, machining and CNC programming, mechatronics, robotics, welding and other related fields.
Recipients are selected through an application process administered by the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) Education Foundation.
The scholarship was established with the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation in 2019 by the Jody and John Sperry family in memory of Jody’s father.
“After service in the Army, Cecil Stevenson used his ingenuity and intelligence to teach himself the machining trade. He could custom model in his head from little more than a vague description or photograph. He machined precise parts to tight tolerances that could improve a machine's function, increase efficient operation or extend service life,” said Christian Maher, executive director of the Community Foundation. “The fund is permanently invested to provide the money for the scholarship, each and every year, forever. We expect to award an approximate $800 scholarship from the fund in its first year.”
“The tool, die and manufacturing industries have long been a key driver of economic growth in our region,” Maher said. “It is essential that we encourage young people to pursue educational paths that will equip them with the necessary skills to keep these industries thriving. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the NTMA Education Foundation to make this happen.”
To apply for the scholarship, visit the NTMA Education Foundation website at nwpa-ntma.com/scholarships. Application materials are due annually by April 20. Contact the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation at (814) 336-5206, executive@crawfordheritage.org or PO Box 933, Meadville, Pa. 16335 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.