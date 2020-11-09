OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized 15 employees for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies at the 2020 Innovation Awards.
Two awards were given to PennDOT’s District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. Employees from the Mercer and Crawford facilities were among the honorees.
Employees were recognized with both IdeaLink 20/20 and WorkSmart awards. IdeaLink and WorkSmart are online suggestion systems that allow employees to share their ideas and efficient work practices.
Over the last decade, PennDOT staff have submitted more than 3,000 ideas through IdeaLink, several hundred of which have been implemented. Since 2016, nearly 200 smart practices have been published in PennDOT’s WorkSmart system.
“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I’m proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”
Gramian and other department executives honored winners Mercer County employee Stacey McMullen and the Crawford County garage staff during an online ceremony.
“Every day we challenge our workers to provide quality service to the residents of Pennsylvania and the northwest region while also maintaining a cost-efficient system,” said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “The efforts of these employees provide excellent examples of how innovation and process assessment can help achieve that balance at a high level.”
McMullen is a roadway program technician at PennDOT’s Mercer County facility. Through IdeaLink 20/20, she suggested a change to the statewide signs used to thank groups that participate in the Adopt-A-Highway program. McMullen’s suggested changing the words on the signs to reflect the starting year for the volunteer rather than the number of participating years. The change will lead to a large savings for PennDOT county maintenance facilities across the state by minimizing the crew hours and materials needed to replace the signs.
The Crawford County garage staff developed a systematic process for refurbishing snowplows under the leadership of Matt Semian, equipment manager; Jeff Hershelman, mechanic supervisor; Randy Calvin, mechanic supervisor, and Steve Zoria, welder. The team created a standard for evaluating the plows and, when needed, disassembling, rebuilding and refinishing the equipment. Since its inception in 2016, the county crew has refurbished more than 30 plows and extended the expected lifecycle for each piece of equipment by 10 years.
