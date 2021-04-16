VERNON TOWNSHIP — The French Creek Council of Governments (COG) added members to its organization and gave word on the status of a tentative event during a meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was held at the Vernon Township Building.
East Fallowfield, Summit, North Shenango and Cussewago townships were unanimously approved as new members. French Creek COG Secretary Jill Dunlap welcomed the townships, saying she was excited that more municipalities were participating in “intergovernmental cooperation.”
The townships sought membership in the COG for various reasons. One advantage to membership is to take part in joint bidding for road projects.
The COG provided an update on its yearly joint bidding for road projects. This year, nine entities participated in the program.
All four new members announced at today’s meeting took part in the joint bidding. Dunlap said that when an entity joins the bidding, they can save money on legal costs and advertising.
“Most of us got good pricing,” she said.
When a municipality wishes to bid for a project, they must advertise for it in local publications at their own expense. COG members can advertise projects together and split the costs.
Costs can also be saved with the strategic delivering of materials that limit transportation costs.
“We’ve all got to save money somehow,” said COG Chairman Lyle Hoovler.
It was also announced during the meeting that there will be no COG tire recycling event for 2021.
The group decided that due to both COVID-19 and “funding issues through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP),” the event is postponed.
This event is typically held every two years and allows residents to dispose of tires at a discounted cost.
Chairman Hoovler is also a Sadsbury Township supervisor. When his township holds cleanup days, he said they charge around $5 per tire that is disposed of.
When the COG holds its tire recycling event, it applies for funding through the DEP and the hazardous household waste program. Thanks to the funding, it only costs area residents $2 per tire.
Since 2007, the COG event has facilitated the proper disposal of nearly 10,000 tires.
City of Meadville representative Sean Donahue suggested that the COG hold the event in the spring of next year. He was worried that if they waited too long to hold the event, there could be an increase in illegal tire dumping.
The group discussed a rise in the number of tires that members in attendance had seen on the sides of roads and other places where tires should not be left. Donahue suggested that the COG may be able to use COVID-19 funding to host the event.
Swavey said that the organization was “working on it.”
The next meeting of the French Creek Council of Governments will be held at 11:30 a.m. on July 15 at the Woodcock Township Municipal Building.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
