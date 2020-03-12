Colleges and universities across the region have started taking precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread. Some universities have extended spring breaks, canceled campus events and some will be shifting courses online for a period of time.
—The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will hold class online, starting March 23, for the remainder of the spring semester. Students are discouraged from coming to campus, but if they need to come onto campus, appointments must be made through the housing office.
—Allegheny College will extend spring break to March 24. All classes will be conducted through remote instruction beginning March 25. In-person classes are anticipated to resume on March 30. Students are expected to leave campus by Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m. and will not be able to return until March 28 at 8 a.m. Students who have circumstances that prevent them from leaving campus or accessing education must complete a form through the college.
—Penn State Behrend will move all classes to remote learning, beginning March 16. Classes will remain online until April 3, with a plan to resume in-person classes on April 6, at the earliest.
—Clarion University of Pennsylvania is monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus and will keep students updated as new information is available through their website. Classes will continue as usual.
—Slippery Rock University announced that student spring break has been extended until March 29. Online students will resume classes as scheduled on March 16. All classes will be moved online beginning March 30 until further notice. Residential and commuter students are advised to remain off-campus unless advised otherwise.
—Westminster College extended spring break for students until March 18. The following weeks will consist of online instruction for all classes from March 19 through at least April 3.
—Grove City College will monitor and mitigate the impact of the virus on campus. The college has established an aggressive and increased cleaning schedule to ensure high-traffic areas of the school are being disinfected. Classes will continue as usual.
—Thiel College is aligning its campus prevention and response plans with the guidelines and recommendations from the Pa. Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies.
All of the universities and colleges have online resources and information on their websites for students, faculty and staff. More thorough lists of precautions and restrictions are available on each college’s website, with information pertaining to its students and staff.
Schrecengost can be reached, by email, at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com.
