MEADVILLE — “Jordan, West Mead, Dem,” shouted Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry to Commissioner Christopher Soff on Friday.
Soff was sitting in a small room in the Crawford County Courthouse, as he entered in every written-in name for every position on ballots received in this Tuesday’s primary election.
For the past few days, the Crawford County Commissioners have been working overtime. Unlike other counties that use election boards and may even hire out the job of adjudicating ballots, in Crawford County, that job falls to the commissioners.
“There’s a chain of command, and a chain of ballots,” said Henry, and for election results, “You can only blame us.”
For an election with an abundance of write-in candidates across the county, the process of dealing with ballots can be time consuming, with each vote scrutinized by the commissioners trying to determine what the ‘voter intent’ actually is.
Adjudication is the process of reviewing ballots with write-ins, over votes (selecting too many candidates) and ambiguous marks (not completely filling out a circle).
Every day after the election, the commissioners go over ballots from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until all votes have been counted. So far, the commissioners have had to enter in more than 1,600 different names for people who received votes but were not on the ballot.
Every time a voter writes in a different name, that name must be added to the county’s list for totaling. If “John Doe” is written in 10 times for 10 different positions, his name will be added for each time his name appears.
“Some ballots take 30 seconds, others take five minutes,” said Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn.
When a voter writes in a candidate, which can be done several times on one ballot, that name must be checked by the commissioners.
On Thursday the commissioners went through more than 500 ballots, mostly mailed in ballots, checking over every circle that was filled out.
This process can be tricky. What happens when there is a misspelling, a missing name, or a joke vote? The commissioners must come to a decision, collectively.
In West Mead Township, Michael Jordan is a candidate who received multiple write-in votes.
On one ballot, a voter just wrote “Jordan.” The commissioners came together and decided that this vote was most likely meant for candidate Michael Jordan, and accepted the vote.
An example of a vote that was denied also comes from West Mead.
County Commissioner Christopher Soff was written in for a position in the township. However, since Soff lives in the City of Meadville, he is not eligible for that office.
The commissioners made the decision to not count the vote, but it was a tough decision.
An easier denial happened when one voter wrote “Nolo Tribuno Incremento,” which roughly translates to “don’t raise taxes” in Latin.
As silly as the vote may seem, it still required the commissioners to come together and agree to deny the vote, something that can take time. Doing this process thousands of times can really add up.
Commissioner Henry is a loyal New England Patriots fan.
Before he was elected commissioner, Henry remembers reading election results and seeing a familiar name — Tom Brady.
Seeing his quarterback receive five votes, Henry remembers finding that situation rather humorous. Now that he is a county commissioner, he realizes what votes like that entail in terms of getting results out to the public as quickly and accurately as possible.
“You can vote for anyone you want to vote for,” said Henry, but unlike in the past where that vote would be listed individually, it now goes in the broader category of “scattered.”
Not only will Mickey Mouse not appear on final vote tallies, Mickey can slow down the time it takes for real candidates to find out results.
“It slows down the entire process for everyone,” said Weiderspahn.
