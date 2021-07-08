By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The City of Titusville voted unanimously to approve a liquor license transfer to the S. Martin Street Giant Eagle during a public hearing Tuesday night.
The license, which requires an inter-municipal transfer, comes to Titusville from the Deerhead Inn, of Meadville.
The meeting was open to hear the opinions on the transfer and evidence on the matter. No members of the public were in attendance. Giant Eagle now awaits a decision from a hearing with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
In attendance at the meeting was Ellen Freeman, of Flaherty & O’Hara, the law firm that represents Giant Eagle in their liquor license acquisitions and Terri Pollino, a compliance manager for Giant Eagle.
Freeman took to the lectern and presented the city officials with a plethora of information about the plans and logistics of selling beer and wine at Giant Eagle.
The Titusville Giant Eagle may receive a restaurant liquor license, which demand special regulations. To be eligible for the license, Giant Eagle must create seating for at least 30 people where they can enjoy both the prepared food they sell and a few cold beverages. According to Freeman, the operation at Giant Eagle will be “very similar to that” at the GetGo Gas Station on S. Perry Street.
The potential new alcohol area will be where the bakery and deli areas currently are. With a restaurant license, customers are allowed to consume beverages in certain areas in the store.
Besides requiring identification for buyers, and training for their staff, Giant Eagle, according to Freeman, is committed to going beyond the liquor code requirements to make sure they operate “in a responsible manner.”
The store will scan identification from all alcohol purchases to check for false identification. The checks will all happen at the only place you can checkout with alcohol, the new register that will be near the seating area.
If you are looking to buy alcohol in bulk, due to restaurant restrictions, it may require multiple trips. There may be a purchasing limit per transaction at the location.
The limits are 192 fluid ounces of beer (roughly two six-packs) and 3,000 milliliters of wine (roughly four bottles). There are also limits to how much alcohol you can consume on the premises.
After the meeting, The Herald spoke with Titusville’s Mayor Jon Crouch. Speaking to their approval, Crouch said it was the right thing to do to move the city into the future.
“It’s 2021, it is time to get with the times,” he said. Crouch is also happy to give the customers in Titusville more choices and options when it comes to purchasing alcoholic beverages, something he sees as beneficial.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
