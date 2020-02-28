Since the Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the deer season opening date from the Monday after Thanksgiving to the Saturday immediately following the holiday, hunters have not been shy in voicing their opinions about the change.
“Most of the people I talked to didn’t even know about (the change) until the week of (Thanksgiving),” local hunter Tom Jones said.
He added that it was common to hear over 100 gunshots ring through the woods on opening day. Last year, he said that he heard less than 20 shots.
The reasons behind the season opening change, according to the game commission’s website, was to give more hunters the opportunity to hunt, as well as opening up the season to more youth hunters.
The arguments in favor of the Saturday opener reported that they were unable to hunt on the Monday opening day because of conflicting work or school schedules. Those supporting the Monday opener cited logistical concerns with traveling to their camps during the Thanksgiving holiday. The difficulty of clearing schedules to be in the woods earlier was also an issue brought up.
The commission stated in a news release that they would track the response to the Saturday opener through license sales, deer harvest and comments about the change.
Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania Regional Director Randy Santucci said that the commissioners received a lot of opposition to the change, but acted against the input they received.
He is one of three who gave testimonies about the Saturday opener at the public hearing the House House Game and Fisheries Committee held Feb.21 to hear both sides of the issue. The discussion on the Saturday opening day also included testimonies by Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans and Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen Conservationists Harold Daub.
Although final license sales figures won’t be available until June 30, license sales through the end of December represent an increase compared to the previous year. License sales increased 0.4% overall, which is 3,351 licenses, according to a Jan. 24 article by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Santucci disagreed with the Commission’s correlation of license sales to the Saturday opener.
“License sales change on their own,” he said. He added that there are a variety of different reasons as to why license sales change through the years, and it is common for sales to fluctuate.
Santucci cited a 2017 survey conducted by the game commission that addressed a possible change to the Monday opener. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Pa. Deer Hunter Survey, 65% of the 3,264 usable responses preferred the hunting season to begin the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Tim Marks, a hunter in Forest County, said that hunting in Pennsylvania is seeping in tradition. His father instilled a love of hunting in him at a young age.
“I really don’t know how old I was when I began to tag along on small game hunts, but I do remember how great it felt to do so,” Marks said in message submitted to the game commission in March, 2019.
He described the weekend leading up to deer season as one of preparation and socialization with several other camps before “the big day.”
“This time at camp leading up to the big day allows the youngsters the opportunity to see and absorb some of the excitement and enthusiasm exhibited by their fellow hunters. This tradition has created many lifelong hunters over the years.”
Marks added that changing the opening day disrupted many established traditions and in his opinion and cheapened the overall hunting experience.
Jack Marks, who has been hunting for the past five decades, said that the opening date didn’t just affect their hunting traditions, it also affected their Thanksgiving traditions. His family travels to visit extended family on some Thanksgivings.
“Now, if I have to travel to get back here, I’m going to miss the Saturday opener,” he said.
The switch hurt not only hunters but small businesses in Pennsylvania, according to Santucci. He said that he spoke with over 10 businesses who said they faced losses/negative impacts from the change.
Businesses that rely on hunters traveling out to hunt were hurt by the change, he said.
Attempts to contact Burhans were unsuccessful.
Schrecengost can be reached, by email, at kschrecengost@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.