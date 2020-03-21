Titusville City Council declared a disaster emergency for the city in response to a recommendation from Crawford County Commissioners in order to effectively deal with COVID-19.
Meetings are continuing among city officials and various organizations and agencies in order to prepare and respond to the health emergency. The declaration does not affect any city services at this time, but allows for the City to utilize emergency funding if needed.
Due to evolving concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the City of Titusville has announced the closing of City Hall and all other buildings to the public until further notice.
At his time, all City of Titusville employees will continue to report to work, and departments will remain open. The City intends to maintain essential functions and services at full capacity. The public will be able to contact all departments by phone and email.
Residents and other individuals seeking to conduct city-related business are encouraged to do so remotely when possible or delay personal interaction until a later date.
