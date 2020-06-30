LUCINDA, Clarion County — St. Joseph’s 81st Annual 4th of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, is being hosted online now through July 4 at noon.
The traditional meal, games and entertainment were scaled back to include only online and mail-based activities this year as a safety precaution due to COVID-19.
Despite the circumstances, organizers are not letting the church’s 80 years of tradition pass without a celebration, even if it is reduced. The committee is holding three large drawings as well as an online quilt auction and sale.
The drawings include the Grand Prize drawing worth over $10,000 in cash and prizes; the Rosary Society’s traditional drawing featuring a handmade quilt and prizes donated by local businesses; and a “Mega 50-50” drawing. Tickets are available to purchase online until noon on July 4 and drawings will be livestreamed that day at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from these activities benefit St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese.
The annual Liberty 5K will be held either virtually or live at a later date, pending health and safety precautions.
Drawing tickets can be purchased online or requested by calling the parish office at (814) 226-7288 or emailing stjoseph4thofjuly@gmail.com. For more information on the drawings, and to access the auction and sale, visit stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org or visit Facebook/stjoseph4thofjuly.
