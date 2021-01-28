By Kristie Bowles
Herald Contributor
A special meeting of the Titusville City Council was held on Tuesday evening to inform the community of a proposed new licensing program for landlords of the City. The Titusville Rental Licensing Program (TRLP) is in development. The meeting was an opportunity for the council to gather input from residents and landlords.
The program is an effort to decrease the blight of distressed properties in the City by implementing a regularly-scheduled inspection process to be performed by the Code Enforcement Officer of Titusville.
The purpose of the TRLP, as explained by Mayor Jon Crouch, is to “protect the public health, the safety and general welfare by establishing minimum standards governing the maintenance, condition and appearance of residential and non-residential structures and premises; to fix responsibilities and duties upon owners and occupants of structures with respect to sanitation, repair and maintenance, to authorize and establish procedures for the inspection of properties and to fix penalties for violations of the TRLP.”
Titusville Code Enforcement Officer Skip Welling explained the current goals; to protect the health and safety of renters, the property of landlords and the property values of neighbors near rental properties.
Although Titusville does currently have a requirement for landlords to have a business license, it has not been enforced due to the lack of tracking. In the proposed program landlords would need to apply for a rental license bi-annually at a rate of $100.
After a license is granted, each rental unit will be inspected every two years. The cost for the new licensing fee would be about half of the current fee, however, the fee for inspections of the rental properties will be $40 for one and two-unit properties and properties over three units will be $20 each.
Tentatively if a valid HUD inspection is submitted, the inspection fee will be waived. Additionally, absentee landlords would have to appoint a local operator or property management business to ensure that issues with the properties are addressed and resolved.
Other conditions in the program are that landlords who have a municipal lien, such as an outstanding water bill, on any property owned will render them ineligible for a license and consequentially will not be able to rent units in Titusville.
Welling also outlined the process that will be able to be utilized for landlords to appeal decisions based on the program and the avoidance of conflict of interests for City personnel.
Welling said that if the ordinance was passed, the timeline for the program to be up and running would ideally be 90 days, though if there were unforeseen hurdles, that could be pushed back to 120 days and the immediate focus would be on safety. Welling also said they were working on an inspection checklist for landlords.
After Welling gave his presentation of the proposed project, the meeting was opened up to public questions. Current property landlords in Titusville had questions, including the requirement that there be no municipal liens on the property from bills that were not paid by former tenants, which would prevent them from renting other properties they owned, resulting in the eviction of current renters.
Jason Drake, a local landlord in the city, asked a pointed question regarding the privacy rights of tenants that did not want to consent to a bi-annual property inspection.
The inspections are not only planned for the exterior of residences, but also the interiors of all rentals. Drake was very vocal about the legality of residents not being able to refuse an inspection by the City.
“What are you going to do when a tenant refuses to consent to allow you into the property? The government can’t just go into someone’s house without consent and without probable cause, without a warrant to go in,” Drake said.
Welling responded that because the TRLP would be an administrative program with set times for inspections, if entry was refused, the City would have to go to court and get an administrative warrant.
Drake said he would encourage his tenants not to consent. After being told that administrative warrants would be obtained for those residents that did not consent, Drake commented, “I know right now you have no intention of extending this … what if someone decides, if we can use this program to invade privacy rights of tenants, what’s stopping us from extending this program to every house in Titusville?”
Mayor Crouch and council stressed that this is a proposed program and nothing is set in stone, but that public input is invaluable.
Welling said, “Everyone’s opinion and input is going to be considered … council are your representatives.”
Bowles can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.