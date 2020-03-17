The Titusville Area School District has a new contract with its support staff.
A contract that runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024 was approved at Monday’s school board meeting. The sole vote against the contract came from board member Carol Shaffer.
The Titusville Education Support Professional Association (TESPA) approved the new four-year agreement with the Titusville Area School District by a majority vote on Feb. 27, according to Kayla Alberth, TESPA president and chief contract negotiator for the union.
The agreement was positive for both the support professional association and the school district with each side able to achieve some of its goals and each making concessions in order to ratify the contract, according to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler.
“Our support professionals work very hard to ensure that our district runs efficiently and we are proud of their dedication to the students and our district,” Keebler said. “I am happy that the district and union were able to work together to reach an agreement before the end of the current contract.”
The contract will increase support professional salaries on average by 2.19% inclusive of step movement. According to Kevin O’Neill, TASD school board negotiations committee chairperson, “We were able to work together to secure an agreement with the support professionals that is fair to the employees and district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.