OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Venango County — As the morning fog dispersed and made way for afternoon sun on Saturday, a blue heron let go a throaty call as it traveled over Oil Creek.
The bird wasn’t the only sound, as the occasional call “Fish on” rang out from the area near a pavilion in Oil Creek State Park. While no actual fish were caught in the grass near the pavilion, a group of men and women took advantage of the opportunity to learn how they might really get a fish on the end of their line when they try fly fishing for real.
“Fly Fishing 101” was held at Oil Creek State Park on Saturday. The program was free and led by two certified casting instructors. All supplies needed were provided to the prospective fly fishers.
The program instructors were Fly Fishers International Certified Casting Instructors Mark Signorino and Bob Anderson. Keystone Fly Fishers has been a charter club of the international organization since 2002. The club meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month from September through April in Oil City. Starting in November, the club hosts open fly-tying each Wednesday evening and holds a four-week fly-tying class over the winter.
Prior to practicing their casting skills in the grass, the program attendees learned how to tie knots and create artificial lures on the end of their fishing line.
The park’s Environmental Education Specialist Ivy Kuberry said the group learned about the macroinvertebrates that live in Oil Creek. The lures mimic insects and other foods that fish eat, Kuberry said.
As each program participant whipped their fishing lines back and forth, Signorino and Anderson made there way around to offer tips. On occasion, the perfect cast produced an unmistakeable “whoosh” sound.
Signorino explained and demonstrated the back cast, forward cast and laying down of the line, with appropriate pauses in between. “There’s not a lot of muscle involved,” he told the group. “There’s no whipping. I’m not mad.”
While whipping the line was not the key, Anderson advised one novice fisherman some advice. “Do it with more oompf,” he said. The oompf landed the line in a tree branch, so the fisherman found a more open practice spot.
Once they mastered the casting, the group also worked on tightness of the line. “You want to throw a tight loop to put the fly where you want it to be,” Anderson said. “If you don’t, the wind can catch it and it will go all helter skelter.”
The main reason the practice was taking place in the grass wasn’t due to a lack of skills. “We’re not actually fishing today because the water is too warm,” Kuberry said. When the water is warm the fish are stressed, she explained. “Fishing in those conditions can kill the fish,” she said.
The park has two delayed harvest artificial-lures-only areas that cover 2.5 miles of Oil Creek, according to Kuberry.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
