Walking out your door in Titusville, your polling location is never too far away.
As you enter the location, the poll workers, people from your neighborhood, say hello and help you through the process of voting.
For many Titusville residents, this past Tuesday the faces they saw in their polling locations may not have been familiar. If the trend continues, the familiarity could even become a thing of the past.
Crawford County, and Titusville especially, struggled during the past election to get enough workers to man all of the county’s precincts.
“Several precincts across the county did not have enough poll workers,” said Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff.
To account for the lack of workers, the county had to reroute poll workers from other parts of Crawford County.
Few municipalities had a greater shortage than Titusville, which had multiple precincts staffed entirely with out-of-town workers.
Soff is hoping that the trend will reverse itself, but if not, extreme measures may have to be taken.
One of the reasons for the lack of poll workers, according to Soff, is the nature of last November’s election.
“Some of the voting public took their frustration and personal feelings out on the poll workers,” said Soff.
He said some reported being yelled at for the current state of the federal government, which a local poll worker has no control over.
Due to their experiences from last November, Soff said the county lost many poll workers who chose not to come back this year.
“We lost years of valuable experience,” he said.
Voters may have also noticed a lack of young faces at their polling places.
Crawford County in the past has relied on student poll workers from high schools and colleges to help out.
With the impact of COVID-19 on schools, participation in the program was low.
“Some schools are still adjusting to having students back full time,” said Soff, “They were apprehensive to send students to the polls.”
If the trend of fewer poll workers continues, the county, and Titusville, may be looking at fewer places to vote, something commissioners are not eager to do.
Soff said that the county may be forced to offer fewer poll locations, and change to voting centers for areas that cannot staff their own precincts.
“Voting centers may make voting more inconvenient,” he said, “But we may have no choice unless we get more poll workers.”
For Tuesday’s election, precincts had forms where those who may be interested in working the polls can put down their information to be contacted later.
The county will reach out to those who are interested before the November election, to get those individuals properly trained.
Soff asked that anyone who is interested in being a poll worker contact either the county’s Voter Services office at (814) 333-7307.
There is also an application that can be filled out online. The form can be found at CrawfordCountypa.net/VoterServices/Pages/Become-a-poll-worker.aspx.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
