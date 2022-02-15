The National Weather Service in Cleveland,Ohio issued a Flood watch from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.
The watch includes multiple counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including Titusville, Meadville, Corry, Union City, Warren and the surrounding area.
Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas.
Significant warming ahead of a slow moving cold front will result in a melt down of an extensive snow pack over the region. While this warming will begin on Wednesday, runoff from this melt water will not reach the tributaries until Wednesday evening or Thursday.
A storm system will track out of the Ohio Valley late Wednesday night and Thursday. This weather system is forecast to bring 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across northern Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania on Thursday.
The combination of the heavy rainfall and extensive snow melt may result in significant rises on area streams and rivers.The rapid warm up may also cause ice jams and additional focus areas for flooding on local waterways.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
