Titusville City Council held the annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) first public hearing Monday night.
During the meeting, City Manager Neil Fratus told those in attendance that everyone was “here for three purposes.” Those purposes were to modify the CDBG-CV allocations, to modify 2019 CBDG funds and to introduce and explain the 2021 CDBG program.
Among other information presented was the fact that the City has modified its 2019 funds that were formerly designated for the South Perry Street Bridge. Those funds will instead be used for the continuing work being done at the Diamond Street clearance and demolition site.
Fratus started the presentation off with information about the CDBG program, its purpose and history. According to Fratus’ presentation, the program was started in 1974 and combined several housing and urban development programs under one umbrella.
The program was started to benefit low or moderate income (LMI) persons within the limits of a municipality. Projects have to pass various evaluation criteria proving the project will benefit LMI residents and LMI residential areas. The program can also address blight.
There are several paths that municipalities can go through to utilize these funds. Allowed activities include the acquisition and demolition of properties, the improvement of public facilities and services, housing, economic development and general administration.
Certain areas and allowed activities have spending caps to ensure a diverse allotment. For example, no more than 30% of CDBG funds can be used to remove blight and no more than 15% can be used for the improvement of public services.
Past projects done by the City through this program include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)improvements to intersections, the removal of blight within the City and the Fire Station roof project.
For 2021, the City has been allocated approximately $300,000. Fratus said that previous allotments have been “pretty close” to that number.
After speaking about the program broadly, Fratus then turned the focus to CDBG in Titusville and the City’s plans on using the funds to better the City.
The City had previously allocated $161,041.75 of its 2019 CDBG funds for the purpose of creating a South Perry Street Pedestrian Bridge.
There is currently a vehicle bridge that has been closed and deemed redundant at the location. The bridge, which is scheduled to be torn down in June or July, according to Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis, has previously been awarded CDBG funds in the past only for the funding to be modified at a later date.
Currently, the plan is to modify the funds and allocate them to the Diamond Street project site. Fratus said that while council has modified the funds, they aren’t exactly sure what they will be used for within the scope of the project.
Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Jon Crouch was not pleased with how the South Perry Street Bridge project was handled by previous city councils. Crouch said that the state had approached city council about selling the bridge to the City for $1, but previous city officials did not want to take on the additional risk.
Crouch said the bridge was eventually sold to a third party that refurbishes old bridges and later sells them for a profit. Crouch said of the situation, “when it was time to fight (for the bridge), we had already lost.” Once the bridge was classified as redundant, there are not many courses of action, according to Crouch.
Fratus also updated those in attendance to the modifications and the subsequent project that the City had already completed.
Over the past month, the City had informed residents that $2,577 that had been earmarked for the Small Business Assistance program had been modified to help Benson Memorial Library. Fratus said that the library had used the funds for modifications that would allow the library to “reopen its doors to the public.”
Looking forward, Fratus asked that any citizens with ideas or comments to how the city should spend the CDBG allocation should contact City Hall.
The City has until May 21 to receive project applications and recommendations for the 2021 allocation.
Speaking to the need for public input on the matter, councilman CJ Kirvan said, “We want to hear your ideas, it’s not up to us.” McCrillis echoed Kirvan’s sentiments saying, “This is a great opportunity. You have to take advantage of it.”
When asked about current plans to utilize current funding, council members suggested potential work at the Ed Myer Complex and updates at public parks like Sunset Heights, which has been on the City’s radar.
Crouch also talked about plans for the South Perry Street Bridge that could benefit the City and potentially draw more people to visit. He said that he thought it “would be nice” if the bridge was ultimately replaced by a historic covered bridge.
McCrillis later said he has been in talks with several members of the Amish community in Ohio and Pennsylvania in regards to the possibility of them making a bridge for Titusville.
Crouch said that besides CDBG funding, which has to be spent within a three- year period, the City would look at fundraising the money needed for the bridge replacement.
In other business, Leah Carter of the Titusville Renaissance Inc. was in attendance. She recommended that council use some of the funds to further trail development in Titusville.
She told members of council of the many benefits and also warned them about the consequences. “Do not be the missing link in the Erie to Pittsburgh trail,” she said.
Council was receptive to the idea and said they would contact the relevant parties about being presented with more information on trails and potential projects in the area.
