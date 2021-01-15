By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners approved and ratified $433,000 of COVID-19 CARES Act funding to 11 businesses and organizations during their meeting on Wednesday morning.
The commissioners had talked about this allocation of funding during their work session last week.
The list of recipients is headlined by the Crawford County Fair, which received $150,000 in aid.
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said the commissioners were happy to help out county agriculture, farms and fairs.
Commissioner Henry also explained why fairs need so much relief funding. Henry explained that while so much of 2021 is wrapped in uncertainty, the fairs will have unexpected costs in the upcoming year.
Henry noted that it could cost the fair a large sum of money if those involved with the fair would need to sanitize or wash all the hands of the 100,000-plus guests estimated to go through the fair gates.
The list of CARES Act recipients includes: Crawford County Fair, $150,000; Cochranton Fair, $5,000; Jamestown Fair, $3,000; Crawford County Fair Dairy Committee, $30,000; Jason Howles Maple Products, $20,000; Fat Hawk Farm, $5,000; Plot Twist Farm, $20,000; G & J Hamilton Farm, LLC, $10,000; Wheeler Dairy LLC., $30,000 and Alexander Farm, $10,000.
The commissioners also ratified a CARES Act funding payment of $150,000 to Conneaut Lake Park.
Stella Ruggiero, of Plot Twist Farm, and Crawford County Fair Board President Dean Maynard were both present at the meeting to accept their checks from the commissioners.
Meeting notes
— The commissioners approved the Public Safety Department’s purchase of three Dell laptops to be used for the new backup 911 Center CAD terminals. The total costs of the laptops is $5,835, which will be paid for with wireless legacy funds. Public safety was also approved to purchase $49,980 to purhcase gloves, gowns and sanitizer to be paid with CARES Act money.
— The Crawford County Care Center had several purchases ratified by the commissioners. The ratified purchases include gowns from the Shamrock Company for $33,000, gloves from the Shamrock Company for $11,945 and a bladder scanner from Cardiac Direct for $5,140.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
