By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
If your Sunday afternoon football party involved staring at a blank screen or you woke up with icicles hanging from your ears on Monday morning, rest assured you were not alone.
Across the region served by First Energy Corp., approximately 70,000 customers lost electric service, according to First Energy Media Spokesman Todd Meyers. High winds blew from Ohio into Crawford and neighboring counties on Sunday afternoon and continued through the night, making it challenging for crews to get to work restoring power before the sun came up, Meyers said.
By about lunch time on Monday, approximately 14,000 customers throughout the service region were still without power, according to Meyers. Approximately 2,000 customers in Crawford County were still without electric service on Monday afternoon.
Meyers listed some of the hardest hit areas in Crawford County. Randolph Township had 315 locations without power. Spartansburg had 175 locations lose power, with Hydetown not far behind at 170 and 165 in Townville. The City of Titusville was spared a major loss of power, with just 10 locations affected.
While crews continued tackling areas with outages, First Energy estimated some of those customers could be looking at a couple days without power to their homes, depending on their location and the cause of the outage.
Meyers explained the process that takes place following a widespread outage like Sunday’s.
The estimated time for power restoration (ETR) that First Energy posts on its outage map is exactly that — estimated. Meyers said that it is best to let people know that they might be without power for an extended time in the event that they need to seek shelter somewhere other than in their homes. “ETRs are set before the damage assessment is done so that people can plan accordingly,” he said.
The first step in restoring power is to track down potentially dangerous situations, Meyers said. Crews receive “hazard orders” often reported by customers or emergency responders. The orders are typically reports of downed wires.
“People don’t know when they see a wire hanging or on the ground if it’s a live electrical wire or a cable wire,” Meyers said. “A live wire doesn’t always spark or catch fire like in the movies.”
The first priority for crews is to make sure people are safe from those hazards. “People get frustrated when they see a Penelec truck show up and leave and they still don’t have power,” Meyers said.
The continued high winds the area experienced also delayed repairs since it isn’t safe for crews to go up in buckets in those conditions, Meyers said.
Once hazardous situations have been taken care of, the next step for energy company crews is to ensure that emergency responders, including police and fire departments, are up and running, according to Meyers.
Once that is done, they tackle outages beginning with areas where the largest number of customers are affected and working their way down the list. “It’s like that old television show ‘MASH,’” Meyers said. “You start with the most critically-wounded and keep treating until everyone is taken care of.”
For those who need warmth or shelter, Meyers suggested people get in touch with their local churches or fire departments or bunk with friendly relatives.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
