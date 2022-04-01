MEADVILLE — Following an investigation into a Crawford County stand-off, District Attorney Paula C. DiGiacomo announced in a press release that Pennsylvania State police were justified in firing their weapons toward a residence in Cambridge Township.
On March 9, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to a domestic incident at a residence located at 22651 Pendleton Drive in Cambridge Township, Crawford County. Troopers began to investigate the incident by speaking to the alleged female victim outside of the residence.
Trooper 1 (the names of the Pennsylvania State Police troopers will not be released) was walking outside of the residence when he was fired upon by Shawn Ruhl, who was located inside of the residence. Trooper 1 and Trooper 2, returned fire with their service weapons toward the residence and took cover.
While the two troopers were attempting to check on the welfare of Ruhl, he fired upon the troopers again and the troopers returned fire. It was discovered a short time later that Ruhl committed suicide with the firearm found in his possession inside of his residence.
Pursuant to the Crawford County Office of District Attorney Officer Involved Shooting Policy, the shooting incident was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers stationed at a barracks other than the barracks of the two troopers.
DiGiacomo reviewed the entire investigative report, including audio/video recordings, witness statements, a preliminary autopsy report and ballistics reports. She also reviewed the applicable laws regarding justification and a police officer’s use of force in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Based upon all of the aforementioned information, the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office determined that the troopers were justified in firing their weapons towards the residence from where Ruhl was firing. The evidence supports their belief that they were acting in self-defense, in defense of each other and in defense of the alleged victim. The evidence supports their belief that they, as well as the alleged victim, were in danger of death or serious bodily injury as a result of Ruhl’s actions, according to the findings of the District Attorney.
