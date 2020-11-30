The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter storm warning for southern Erie and Crawford counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Low pressure over the upper Ohio River Valley will continue north to the eastern Great Lakes tonight into Tuesday. Rain over the area will transition to snow from west to east through the evening.
Heavy snow is expected, especially for the primary and secondary snowbelts where more than a foot of snow will be possible. Gusty winds to 35 mph are expected as well. Snow will diminish from west to east Tuesday through Wednesday.
Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with highest amounts expected in the southern portions of Erie County and far northern portions of Crawford County.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, especially on Tuesday.
