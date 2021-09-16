MEADVILLE— The Crawford County Fair Board is currently looking to fill two board seats.
The seats are for individuals in parts of eastern and western Crawford County.
One of the seats is for the remaining four years on a five-year term. The other is for the beginning of a five-year term.
The fair board said that this is a great opportunity to make a difference in your community.
One of the open seats is available for local persons to fill. As the seats on the board are regional, for one of the seats, with four years left on the term, anyone from Oil Creek, Sparta, Rome, Troy, Steuben, Athens, Bloomfield, Rockdale, Richmond or Randolph township can apply.
The other seat is for the full five years. That person must be from the townships of East and West Fallowfield, Sadsbury, Summit, Summerhill, Spring, Beaver, Conneaut, Pine and North and South Shenango.
Fair board President Dean Maynard said that the fair board is currently a young fair board, and is looking for someone who can bring ideas that are “vibrant and innovative.”
“We are looking for ideas and energy,” said Maynard, as the board looks to bounce back and meet the needs of the agricultural community in Crawford County.
Interested candidates can submit an introductory letter to 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa. 16335 (Attn. Dean Maynard), or sent by email to ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us. The letter must include two references, and must be postmarked by Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
