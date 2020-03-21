Titusville police spent part of Friday hand-delivering official notices to all Titusville businesses in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s latest directives.
On Thursday, Wolf issued a directive mandating the closure of all businesses that are not deemed life-sustaining.
According to the directive, all businesses that are not life-sustaining had to close by Thursday at 8 p.m. The governor’s office directed local law enforcement to confirm that businesses had complied by Saturday at midnight.
Failure to comply could result in citations, fines and license suspensions.
Titusville police will continue to provide information as it becomes available. For more information call police at (814) 827-1890.
