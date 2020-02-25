Pennsylvania State Representative and House Health Committee Chairman Kathy Rapp will host a public hearing focusing on prescription drug pricing.
The hearing will take place today at 9:30 a.m. in Room 205 in the Ryan Office Building at the State Capitol Complex in Harrisburg.
The hearing will feature presentations from Sarah Edmond, executive vice president of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review; Jane Horvath, senior policy fellow for the National Academy for State Health Policy; Chris Molineaux, chief executive officer for LifeSciences PA; and Lauren Neves, director of policy for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
Barring technical difficulties, today’s hearing will be streamed live at RepRapp.com.
