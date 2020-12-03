By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
Titusville City Council appointed a new member at the inset of Tuesday’s meeting. Dave Shambaugh is the newest member of council.
Shambaugh fills a seat opened up when former Mayor Dennis Peden resigned. Former Deputy Mayor Jon Crouch moved into the position of Mayor.
Crouch welcomed Shambaugh on board, citing his business experience and active role in the community.
During the manager’s report. City Manager Neil Fratus informed council that the city’s code enforcement officer condemned a residence on West Walnut Street. Demolition of the property was the subject of discussion.
Fratus informed council that the structure is vacant and deteriorating rapidly but the property owner does not have the funds to pay for demolition. Fratus said it would cost $2,800 to take down the building.
Fratus told council that the property owner was willing to work with the City to make payment arrangements to pay for the demolition.
Council voiced their willingness to work with the homeowner now, as opposed to possibly footing the bill for demolition later.
Fratus also gave council some good news he received via email on Tuesday. Titusville has been awarded a “Peer to Peer” grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to review the City parks and potentially open a position for a director of parks and recreation. The grant amount is $11,000, with $10,000 coming from the DCNR and $1,000 from the City.
