Members of the Titusville High School (THS) Student United Way/Rotary Interact along with the United Way of the Titusville Region are once again asking the community to help “Stuff the Bus.”
Stuff the Bus is a program designed to allow individuals to donate school items to be given to students in need of a helping hand in getting ready for the start of the new school year.
According to an ALICE Report, released by the United Way of Pennsylvania June 18, 2019, 2,458 hardworking families in the United Way service area cannot afford basic needs and see no path to financial stability. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Projects like Stuff the Bus help families to stretch their dollars a bit further to help them meet other financial needs.
Members of the THS Student United Way/Rotary Interact will be collecting donations this year in a new way. Due to COVID-19, the students will be unable to have a collection at Walmart this year, however residents will still be able to donate school items in new and different ways.
Items can be purchased online with orders being delivered directly to the United Way office at 208 W. Spring Street. Online registries are available for walmart and Amazon at: walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/c3992391-a90d-4ea4-8ca4-fc0343805124 and amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1IYGIGCL3W1XL?ref_=wl_share.
Walmart registry includes backpacks, socks and under garments for students ages 4-6 and some school supplies. Amazon registry includes school supplies.
The bus can also be stuffed by purchasing and dropping off donations at the United Way Office at 208 W. Spring Street in Titusville.
Items needed include; backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, glue/glue sticks, highlighters, washable markers, tissue, hand sanitizer, colored pencils, calculators, rulers, erasers, notebooks and underwear and socks for students ages 4-6. Monetary donations are also welcome. Students are collecting donations to fill 100 backpacks in our community.
THS Student United Way/Interact members will sort all donations and fill 100 backpacks with school supplies. The backpacks will then be distributed to pre-registered families within the Titusville Area School District to be distributed to local families and children in the community. Deadline for donations is August 17.
For more information on joining the THS Student United Way or Stuff the Bus, contact the United Way of the Titusville Region at (814) 827-1322.
