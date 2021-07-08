Among the squeals, screams and shrieks, words and phrases like, “Guys, lets play cops and robbers,” and the famous “you’re it” can be heard coming from Titusville’s splash pad, located in Burgess Park.
The splash pad, a lifeline for Titusville’s youth during the summer months, replaced the former Dick Kraffert pool in the summer of 2019.
The Titusville splash pad is a collection of little structures and water spouts that work on a timed cycle. There is a palm tree that throws water from the top when a button is pushed and a frog tunnel that has spouts shooting water between the rings.
The area, which features picnic benches and a pavilion, is a gathering spot for those in Titusville trying to beat the heat.
Going out to Titusville’s splash pad, especially on a day where the weather is hotter than usual, you will see kids playing in the water and rolling down the grass hill, as parents or guardians take refuge in the shade.
“Watch out, I’m going to crack that forcefield,” can be heard by the water feature that shoots water creating a barrier which the kids like to hide under.
From cops and robbers to zombie infection, the splash pad lets kids use their imaginations and the cold water to cool off. Some kids imagined that the frog tunnel spouts were lasers that needed to be avoided like a scene from “Mission Impossible.”
Rachel Beightol is a mother who tries to take her child to the splash pad “four or five times a summer.” “It’s a great place for the kids to run around in this heat,” she said.
Beightol likes using what the City offers to entertain her child. This includes, parks, playgrounds and anything fun.
However, in the summer, Beightol said, “It can just get too hot to play in the park.” That is when the family heads to the splash pad. “It’s either this or sitting in the air conditioning on devices,” she said.
Lisa Wright and Jackie Peeples have been taking kids to the splash pad since it opened. They said not even all the children they look after are their own. When the word spreads that they are going to the pad, the entire block wants to come.
They like that they can bring their youngest, a two-year-old, and that the toddler will have as much fun as their 13-year-old.
“Just look at their faces,” said Peeples, noting the children’s ear-to-ear smiles. She said that telling the group that they are going to the splash pad, even if just for an hour, can “change their bad days.”
The two remember coming to this spot years ago and learning how to swim at the pool. They said this spot has meant a lot to them throughout the years, and remember riding their bikes down and hanging out with friends.
They both said that while they would like to see a pool come back to Titusville, at least, according to Wright, there is still “a nice, clean and safe place to play in the water.”
Another benefit they said, is how easy it is. There is a fence around the perimeter, so they hang out by the entrance to make sure none of the kids wander off.
They did suggest that snack and vending machines would be appreciated at the site.
While the parents may reminisce about the pool that used to be, the kids who get to use the splash pad now love it.
Aiden Wright is a Titusville kid who appreciates the splash pad. “It is better than sitting in the house. It’s fun,” he said. The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including holidays. It is free of charge to use the pad.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
