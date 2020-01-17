A Pleasantville couple is awaiting a preliminary hearing, to be held on Feb. 12, under Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey for charges of endangering the welfare of children.
Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Rouseville Road on Nov. 12 for a report of a small child trying to cross the road. The state trooper found the child uninjured, but she did have marker on her face and neck. The trooper then reported that he located and spoke with the child’s parents, Jason Adams and Sonnie Oyer.
Oyer said that she was helping Adams fix up the house when the child slipped out. Adams also stated that he was fixing up the house, and had been having trouble with it since the night prior.
Judge Andrew F. Fish, who made the report to the state police, was interviewed on Nov. 15 and said that on Nov. 12, he was traveling on Rouseville Road when he saw a young child in a yard close to the right side of the road. He reported that he stopped and asked if she needed help. Fish said that the child was holding two Guinea pigs in her hands, was wearing mismatched shoes, had several pacifiers with her and that she was crying. He stated that the girl told him her mother was not at home and reported that he noticed the house door was wide open. The little girl wanted to go across the road to her grandmother’s house, Fish said in the report. Fish said he helped her across the road, verified there was a guardian home and then the little girl rushed inside. Fish stated that the incident lasted about 10 minutes, and that he did not notice anyone come outside looking for the girl during that time.
Later that day, the affidavit said, information was sent from Venango County Children Youth Services (CYS ) representative, who said that a visit was made to the house to follow up with the family. The representative said that a drug screening was conducted around 6:15 p.m. via oral swab. Both Adams and Oyer reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. In an interview over the phone on Dec. 23, the representative stated that Oyer had spoken with them prior to the representative calling the State Police. Oyer reportedly told the agency that she and Adams had smoked a blunt on Nov. 11 after their kids had gone to bed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.