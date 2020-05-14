Diamond Street property one step closer to demolition

The next step took place on Wednesday in the demolition process of a crumbling property on Diamond Street in Titusville.
Bids for demolition of 108-112 Diamond Street were accepted until Wednesday at 10 a.m. The five bids received were read aloud.
The building was destroyed in a blaze in February 2018. The city recently acquired the property from the owner in an ongoing effort to take control of the property and have it demolished.
The lowest bid came from Wargo Enterprises, located in Akron, New York. The company submitted two bids — one in the event that friable material is found and one without friable.
The term “friable” means that the asbestos is easily crumbled by hand, releasing fibers into the air. Sprayed on asbestos insulation is highly-friable. Asbestos floor tile is not.
Wargo Enterprises bid $129,956 to demolish the building in the event that friable material is found. The cost to demolish without the material would be $119,831.
The majority of bids included both options because the city is not able to get inside to determine if friable material is among the rubble, according to Executive Director of the Titusville Community Development Agencies Laurie Baker. Baker read the bids. The agency oversees the Titusville Redevelopment Authority (TRA).
Since bidders could not be present to submit bids and most were submitted by email, bonds were not included, according to Baker. Bids will be reviewed by the TRA and the contract will be awarded to the responsible bidder submitting the lowest bid and meeting the TRA approval process, according to a statement from Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus at the City Council May 4 meeting.
Fratus said the TRA would then issue a written proceed order to the chosen contractor, The contractor would be required to commence work within 10 days after the issuance of the order, according to Fratus.
On Wednesday, Baker said the project start date could be delayed by the need for the contractor to determine how to secure the adjacent wall to the building. “We need to first determine how to do that,” she said. “That will determine the start date.”
During the May 4 council meeting, Fratus said the contractor must satisfactorily complete the work within 60 days after the issuance of the written proceed order.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.