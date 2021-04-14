The Titusville Area School District Board of Directors held a special meeting prior to the regularly-scheduled committee meeting on Monday.
The directors talked about several district projects and potential resolutions after hearing from a concerned citizen about the need for aides on school buses.
The district held the special meeting to allow the board to approve a resolution to select the McClure Company to perform an energy savings performance review.
The resolution would allow the company to perform HVAC upgrades while construction is being done on the Titusville High School roof.
During the public comment portion of the special meeting, the directors heard from Nancy Allebach, a retiree in Titusville who volunteers as an aide at the bus garage.
Allebach presented the board with a scary picture of what is happening on district buses. Allebach said that of the 48 buses that go out every day, drivers on 28 of the 48 buses, “are scared to death of the students on their bus.”
Allebach said that the district has a “serious problem here” and that it can be difficult to hire drivers due to the behavior of the students.
“When they get on the buses, they let it fly,” said Allebach about the conduct of the students.
She listed examples of students fighting, using foul language and certain conduct that she said she wished she didn’t have to share with the board.
Allebach referenced a situation in which a third grade student was showing other students pornographic material, while being encouraged by high school students.
Allebach explained to the board that the behavior of the students has been getting worse. She also said that this is a problem that will not just go away. “The behavior is never getting better,” she said.
However, Allebach said she would not present the board a problem without also having a solution.
She suggested that the board hire aides to help bus drivers monitor and intervene with students when they are driving.
Allebach said that maybe COVID-19 funds from the federal and state government could be used to compensate the aides. She wants something to be done before the district has to deal with a driver getting distracted by students acting up and something terrible happens.
Board of School Directors President Lynn Cressman told Allebach that her concerns would be taken into consideration.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.