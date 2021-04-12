The Herald
WATSON TOWNSHIP, Warren County — On Thursday afternoon, a wildfire broke out in Watson Township by Cobham Hill Road.
What is now being referred to as the Cobham Hill wildfire on Allegheny National Forest, has required assistance from state and federal entities.
According to a press release from the USDA Forest Service, the DCNR Bureau of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service have been called in to help deal with the fire.
The fire broke out northeast of Tidioute and was reported on Thursday at 12:24 p.m. By mid-afternoon, according to the Forest Service, the fire had spread to an estimated 50 to 100 acres and on the Allegheny National Forest.
Tidioute Volunteer Fire Department was the first on scene, and was joined by other fire crews and volunteer fire departments.
As the situation developed, air resources were brought in to fight the fire. This included a single-engine airtanker, a reconnaissance plane and a helicopter with a water bucket used to dump water on the flames. The helicopter was fitted with an 80-gallon apparatus that allows the chopper to use water from the nearby Allegheny River.
Forest Service firefighters will continue to monitor the fire. Additional fire crews and a Type 3 Incident Management team arrived on Friday to join in the fight.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, a Type 3 AHIMT is a multi-agency/multi-jurisdictional team used for extended incidents. It is formed and managed at the local, state or tribal level and includes a designated team of trained personnel from different departments, organizations, agencies and jurisdictions. At the time of the press release, the cause of the fire was unknown.
The Pennsylvania Department of Trans-portation (PENNDOT), announced On Thursday that due to the fire, Cobham Hill Road would be closed.
The road is closed from the intersection at State Route 62 to the intersection with Hearts Content Road. The department announced that the road will be closed for an extended period of time, into next week, so that maintenance crews can inspect the condition of pipes under the road and make repairs or replacements where it is needed. A detour is posted using State Routes 62 and 337.
