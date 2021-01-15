By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
WARREN — During Wednesday’s Warren County Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Chairman Ben Kafferlin addressed concerns made during public comment.
Warren County Resident Ed Atwood inquired about the distribution of CARES Act funds for nonprofits. Atwood, one of the organizers of Warren County Winterfest, expressed concern for the event and expenses incurred by the Tionesta Snowmobile Club as part of the event.
Winterfest is typically held in mid-January at Chapman State Park. The event was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Atwood said money had already been spent in anticipation of holding an event.
While he had the commissioner’s attention, Atwood also inquired about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors. He told commissioners that he was not able to get the vaccine, or a flu shot, from his doctor.
Kafferlin addressed Atwood’s concerns by stating that CARES Act funds are restricted by the federal government. He said that the county is hoping for better funding for nonprofits in a potential new round of CARES Act money.
Kafferlin also told Atwood that the vaccine is in Warren County, but again, the federal government has prioritized who is first in line to receive it. That prioritization has been arranged via a phase system.
“We don’t have a timeline as to when each phase will take place,” Kafferlin said. “We have not been told when the vaccine will be available to the general public at this point.”
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.