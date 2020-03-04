As coronavirus starts to take a toll in the U.S., local health care facilities are coordinating efforts to prepare in the event it appears in the community.
“Over the course of the past month, Titusville Area Hospital (TAH) has been communicating with local, state and federal partners including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania to ensure proper procedures are in place to care for a patient with coronavirus and safeguard the well-being of other patients and our employees,” said Vice President of Patient Care Services at TAH Brenda Burnett.
While the name of the disease has become common in conversation, not everyone is certain of what “coronavirus” means.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the name of the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak was announced by the World Health Organization on Feb. 11. It was first identified in Wuhan, China.
There are many types of human coronaviruses, including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused be a novel coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.
Nine deaths have been attributed to the virus so far in the U.S., all in Washington state. There had not been any cases confirmed in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday, according to Burnett.
Burnett offered advice for anyone concerned about infection. “Coronavirus symptoms are often like the common cold including cough, fever and shortness of breath,” she said. “The symptoms may appear in as few as a two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.”
“If you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider,” she said. “If you have been out of the country or in an area that coronavirus has been confirmed, your healthcare provider should be informed immediately upon the onset of symptoms.”
Burnett also offered advice for preventing the spread of the disease.
“If you are sick, stay home until you are well,” she said. “Additional ways to prevent the spread of disease is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow (do not use your hands), clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently- touched items. Also, if you have not received a flu shot this flu season, get one. Flu shots are still available at local physician offices.”
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.