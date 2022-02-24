A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Titusville and the surrounding area from 9 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are predicted.
The advisory includes Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties.
Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Drivers should slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.