MEADVILLE – The Crawford County Board of Commissioners announced the availability of funds through the Crawford County Act 13 Grant Program.
The 2021 application cycle marks the introduction of a new web page (act-13-program-crawfordcountypa.hub.arcgis.com) to facilitate a simple, safe application process and updated program policies.
From the Marcellus Legacy Fund, Crawford County received annual allocations for its two Act 13 funding opportunities — At-Risk Bridge and Environmental Initiative. Available Environmental Initiative funds, totaling $79,500, are split between three county regions (Western, Central and Eastern).
The 2020 Municipal Fund allocation for the At-Risk Bridge resources is $100,268.74.
For more information regarding funds available in 2021, visit the program web page.Municipal governments and organizations demonstrating successful completion of community development projects are eligible for Environmental Initiative funds. Municipalities that own bridges and culverts determined to be in poor condition through inspection by a certified engineer are eligible for the At-Risk Bridge funds.
Interested parties are encouraged to review the updated program policies including evaluation criteria, financial expectations and reporting requirements before creating an application.Those who would prefer not to apply online may contact the Crawford County Planning Office at (814) 333-7341 to schedule a front counter meeting to complete the application in-person.
Grant applications for each program will be accepted through March 31, 2021.The County will not permit late submissions and seeks to announce grant awards by Mid-April 2021
