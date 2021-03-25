The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a wind advisory for southern Erie and Crawford counties in effect from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Southwest winds will arrive in the area at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
