A Titusville man was in district court Tuesday facing charges that he allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl’s breast last summer.
Leo G. Kerr, 58, was charged by Titusville police with a third-degree felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of indecent assault (without consent and involving a person less than 16 years of age) and a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. He was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.
The alleged incident occurred on July 16 at 221 West Main St., Titusville.
Kerr was released in lieu of $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4 in district court.
