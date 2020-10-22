“Every kid had a sketchy jump in their backyard,” said Kelly MacDonald, associate member of Drake Well BMX.
MacDonald and Brock Craig, also an associate member, wanted to give kids in the Titusville area a more competitive place for them to take their bikes and race. The pair recently announced via Facebook that the Drake Well BMX track received a complete overhaul.
The changes to the track came after a five-year period where no layout changes had been made. Hopes are that the new track will allow local riders to train on a track similar to the ones raced on at state-level races.
MacDonald said that when local riders went to bigger tracks in Erie and Pittsburgh they were afraid to go over big jumps and found it challenging making the leap from their home track to the more established tracks in the bigger cities. The track also had been worn down after years of riding and weather. Jumps that were supposed to be doubles (a jump that has two humps) were turning into large singles. “It was just too easy to ride,” said Craig.
Drake Well BMX first opened in 1979 by the City of Titusville at the request of a group of riders who were tired of traveling to Erie and Jamestown to race their bikes. As there is no track in nearby cities, prior to the opening of the Drake Well track, the closest BMX track to Titusville was in Erie. 41 years later, the track has hosted thousands of races, but never a Gold Cup qualifier.
The Gold cup is a competition that draws racers from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and even Canada. The Gold Cup is known for its prestige and excelled competition. “The gold cup would bring a different clientele,” said MacDonald. “You get factory riders and factory teams at Gold Cup races. It’s a step down from from national races.”
Coming back from lockdown, Drake Well BMX was the only option for many riders. “We had one of our best years despite COVID,” said MacDonald. Being located in Crawford County allowed Drake Well BMX to have one of their biggest years. “We were the only track open in the tri-state area. For almost a month we were able to run two nights of races, until our neighbor tracks were able to reopen.” According to Craig, after seeing the Drake Well BMX facilities, riders kept coming back. “Even after their tracks opened they continued to come,” said MacDonald. “This track wasn’t a place that they wouldn’t travel to. But I guess they found it nice enough to come back to, and they kept coming.”
“Drake Well BMX used to be just another track ... it’s not that anymore,” said Craig.
The reason for that was the work done by Track Masters, a BMX and Motocross track builder located in Conneaut Lake. The old Drake Well track was simple, the jumps ended deep into turns, it was considered a “follow the leader” track. Whoever led out of the gates would pick a line, and every other rider would have to follow.
The new track allows for much more creativity. “The old track you had one way into the turn, and one way out. There was no place to pass on the turns,” said Craig. The old way to design tracks was to stuff as many jumps into a straight as possible, this often meant crowding the turns with jumps.
Both jumps before the turns at Drake Well were moved back 10 feet to allow more options for riders to pass on. As racers themselves, both MacDonald and Craig tried to build a track they themselves would want to race.
The new turns allow for riders to pick a short line, a deep line in addition to the traditional racing line. Drake Well also added a rhythm section to the course. A rhythm section is a variety of large and small rollers that require “pumping”. Pumping is the action of using your arms to change your momentum which in turn allows riders to flow over the rollers.
While rhythm sections are common to see when racing at other tracks, Drake Well didn’t have one. At the end of the rhythm section is the pride and joy of the new track, the hip jump. A hip jump, which is mostly used for motocross, is a jump that requires riders to land quickly before taking off for a second jump. While normally whoever gets the most air is advantageous, a hip jump benefits riders who can control themselves in the air, a big part of BMX.
“This is important for younger riders to learn,” said Craig. “We want to them to build skills that they haven’t been able to build before.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
