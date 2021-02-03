The Herald
OIL CITY, Venango County — The Venango County Coroner announced Monday that three victims killed in an Oil City blaze had been identified.
The victims, Lori King, 57, Rodney Scott Connerly, 61 and Rodney’s sister, Debra Connerly, 68, were killed when their residence, at 2 East Bissell Avenue was destroyed by fire.
Oil City Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the fire, which was called in at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday.
Firemen and officers from both the fire and police departments arrived to the scene to find a “well seated working structure fire,” according to a press release.
Neighbors at the scene told emergency personnel that there was possible entrapment.
Oil City fire crews made numerous attempts to primarily search the residence and extinguish the fire, but rapidly deteriorating conditions forced the crews to take a defensive position.
Once the fire was deemed “under control,” firefighters resumed their search efforts and found the three deceased victims.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh pronounced the three dead at the scene. She said the preliminary cause of their deaths is smoke inhalation, but the office is awaiting laboratory testing to confirm the cause of death. All three victims were found in their bedrooms.
The Oil City Fire Department released an updated press release Monday afternoon stating that the cause of the fire was accidental.
According to the release, the fire was started by an overloaded circuit. At the time of the fire, the circuit was running two electric space heaters, a mini- refrigerator and numerous computer devices.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
Firefighters efforts to battle the blaze were significantly hampered by severe “hoarding like” conditions throughout the structure. There were numerous liquid kerosene containers and propane tanks throughout the structure, believed to be used for heating.
When the firefighters were battling the blaze, there was a propane tank actively venting. It was when the tank ignited that firefighters were forced to retreat from the residence.
Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks is “pleading” to area residents to be aware of others living without working smoke detectors and in conditions like those found at the Bissell Avenue residence.
Hicks believes the outcome of the fire may have been different if a working smoke detector would have been located in the home.
The residence had no insurance, and has been ruled a total loss. The structure is slated to be demolished today.
