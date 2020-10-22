The Titusville City Council decided to move ahead with a proposal with the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce during its meeting Tuesday night that would see the city co-sponsor this year’s Santa Parade with the organization.
The parade, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving, is normally hosted by the Lions Club, but the organization does not have enough volunteers to do so this year, so the Chamber reached out to the City in an effort to team-up for the parade, City Manager Neil Fratus said.
Although the Chamber made some suggestions in its proposal as to what responsibilities the City would take control of and what responsibilities the Chamber would take up for the parade, Deputy Mayor Jon Crouch asked that City officials continue to work on sorting out the logistics with the Chamber leading up to the parade.
“For a while, because of all the stuff this year, they didn’t even want to have it, but we’re trying to do something for the kids,” Crouch said.
Details regarding and applications for entry into the parade will soon be announced by the Chamber and the City.
In other business of the council Tuesday, Titusville Planning Commission Chair Rhonda Clark asked council members for direction on areas in which the commission has worked that they would like to focus on.
Clark presented a detailed list of items she said the commission has pursued over the last few years, including issues with zoning for mobile homes and single modular units, consideration of zoning for vacation rentals, adopting a lighting ordinance and addressing the historic overlay within the current zoning ordinance.
Mayor Dennis Peden said he would like to see City officials work with Fratus to go down the list Clark presented and prioritize the items they would like to consider and go from there.
“It’s apparent that you guys have done a lot of work, and to keep your energy going, we should support that,” Peden said about the commission’s work.
The next meeting of Titusville City Council will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, moved from Nov. 3 due to Election Day.
Herdle can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.