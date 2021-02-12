FRANKLIN — The Venango County Commissioners met on Tuesday to take care of some routine county business and hear about what’s new with recreation.
Under the category of Human Resources, commissioners approved four newly-created temporary intern positions. The commissioners were told the interns are college students working toward their degrees.
The intern positions run from Jan. 25, 2021 to April 30, 2021. The positions are described as service coordination and were approved at Pay Grade 1.
Planning Commission Executive Director Jason Ruggiero got approval from the commissioners for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant agreement in the amount of $56,600. The funds will be used to remove and replace the bathroom at Two Mile Run County Park.
Ruggiero told the commissioners that ADA access will also be upgraded, as well as some picnic tables and a new surface under the pavilion.
Discussion of the park led to an update from the park’s director, Luke Kauffman — the favorite part of the meeting, according to Commissioner Chairman Sam Breene.
Kauffman said the park has been busy with outdoor activities, including sledding, skiing and ice fishing. Cross country skis can be rented at the park, according to Kauffman.
Kauffman added that the ice on the lake is thick enough for ice fishing. Breene asked if he had sees any “big catches?” Kauffman said he had not but suggested that there is a “Polar Plunge” coming up for those who feel like breaking the ice.
